CA Yunus to hold meetings with NCP, Jamaat on Wednesday

As part of the ongoing political dialogue, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold separate meetings with delegations of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday.

The meeting with the NCP delegation will be held at 5:15pm at the State Guest House Jamuna this afternoon, while the meeting with the Jamaat-e-Islami delegation will be held at 6pm at the same venue, Foyez Ahammad, senior assistant press secretary to the chief adviser, confirmed the development to BSS.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, the chief adviser held a meeting with a three-member delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at the State Guest House Jamuna.

During the meeting, they discussed the government’s preparations for the upcoming national election in February next year and other issues.