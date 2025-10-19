Sunday, October 19, 2025

EC Anwarul assures February polls will proceed smoothly

The commissioner also noted that the 'Shapla' symbol is not in the approved list and cannot be allocated

Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam on Sunday morning, October 19, 2025, at Sylhet Police Lines in a discussion with journalists following a training workshop aimed at enhancing police efficiency for election duties. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 02:18 PM

Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam has said that no circumstances have arisen that could prevent the elections from being held in February. He added that the election will take place before Ramadan.

He made the comments on Sunday morning at Sylhet Police Lines during a discussion with journalists following a training workshop aimed at enhancing police efficiency for election duties.

He also noted that, according to constitutional law and regulations, the "Shapla" symbol is not included in the list of approved symbols, and therefore cannot be allocated.

Commissioner Anwarul Islam said: “The allocation of symbols is governed by the Constitution and electoral regulations. Since the 'Shapla' symbol is not on that list, it cannot be assigned.”

He further said that all forces are prepared ahead of the elections, and he expressed confidence that law and order will not pose any challenges. In his words: “Unlike in the past, there will be no controversial elections. With everyone’s cooperation, a fair and participatory election will be conducted.”

The commissioner also emphasized that the Election Commission is taking a strict stance to ensure that no controversial or questionable officials are assigned election duties.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)
