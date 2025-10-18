Saturday, October 18, 2025

CEC: Polls schedule to be announced in first half of December

'We have adopted all the action plans for the election in the first half of February,' the CEC says

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin speaks to journalists at the Barisal Circuit House premises, saying the Election Commission will face all challenges to hold free, fair, and credible elections “with a smile” on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 08:32 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said the schedule for the upcoming national election will be announced in the first half of December, ahead of the February polls.

Speaking with journalists at the Barisal Circuit House on Saturday evening, he said the Election Commission (EC) will face any obstacles to holding free, fair, and credible elections with a smile. The briefing was attended by all election officers, administrative officials, and senior law enforcement officers of the Barisal division.

“There is no possibility of holding elections like before,” CEC Nasir Uddin said. On the law-and-order situation, he added, “The police were inactive in 2024, but the situation is gradually improving. Everyone, together with law enforcement, is working to strengthen security. Isolated incidents occur, but I do not see any major threat.”

CEC Nasir Uddin stressed that election officials and law enforcement must remain neutral to ensure a credible poll. He highlighted arrangements for expatriate voting and the formation of a cell to monitor misinformation during the election.

Regarding political issues, he said the Shapla symbol is not listed by the EC and cannot be assigned to the NCP, and the commission is following the law on proportional representation without engaging in political debates.

“The responsibility of the EC is to safeguard the people’s right to vote. Our goal is to make the elections free, fair, neutral, transparent, and festive. Whatever challenges arise, we will face them with a smile,” he said.

He added that the EC is coordinating with the administration and law enforcement to prevent chaos at polling stations on election day.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)AMM Nasir Uddin
