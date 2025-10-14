Rizvi accuses Jamaat of spreading digital propaganda and misleading public

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami has formed a special team to spread false propaganda using digital technology.

Speaking at a discussion marking the founding anniversary of the BNP-affiliated Olama Dal at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Rizvi said: “Jamaat is conducting misleading campaigns using digital platforms. They have formed a group of young individuals to spread lies, offensive remarks, and vulgar content on social media. These people are packaging falsehoods and spreading them regularly.”

He further said: “Claiming that voting can lead to heaven is a deception. Jamaat is trying to impose PR (proportional representation) out of frustration and is conspiring to disrupt the election. Ordinary people are not familiar with PR.”

Rizvi also remarked: “Those calling for a referendum in November have a master plan. Through certain conditions, they aim to confuse the public and delay the national election.”

He accused Jamaat of trying to remain under the shadow of the Awami League, saying: “Their political maneuvering shows they are trying to draw votes away from the Awami League. On one hand, they are creating debate over PR, reforms, and referendums; on the other hand, they are manipulating religious sentiments.”

He warned about the spread of a misleading ideology under the guise of a new Islamic trend in Bangladesh, saying: “This can be identified as 'Maududism.' The people of Bangladesh will never accept it. There is no place for such ideology in our faith, beliefs, and unity in monotheism.”

Referring to the events of 1971, Rizvi said: “Those who committed horrific acts during the Liberation War were also Muslims. But how can one Muslim inflict such atrocities on another? Those who supported or are still supporting such crimes—can they be called good people? Using religion as a tool to mislead the public and justifying any means for power is not supported by Islam.”