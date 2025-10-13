Final voter list to be published November 18, EC sets timeline

In preparation for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Election Commission (EC) has appointed 65 revising authorities to address errors and discrepancies in the draft voter list.

A gazette notification issued on Monday by Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy secretary of the EC’s Election Assistance Branch, confirmed the appointments.

The revising authorities will be responsible for resolving claims, objections, and correction requests ahead of the publication of the final voter list on November 18.

According to the notification, October 31, 2007, has been set as the qualifying date for voter eligibility, based on data collected during the recent voter list update process.

The EC has outlined a detailed timeline for the finalization process.

PDF versions and field-level links of the draft voter list must be submitted by October 25.

The printed draft list will be published on November 1, with the deadline for submitting claims, objections, and corrections set for November 16.

All applications must be resolved by November 17, one day before the final list is released.

Earlier, on August 31, the EC published the supplementary final voter list.

At that time, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed announced that the total number of registered voters in the country stood at 126,307,594, comprising 64,100,455 male voters, 62,205,819 female voters, and 1,230 third-gender voters.