Sunday, October 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CEC hopes NCP won’t hinder democratic transition over ‘Shapla’ row

'Since Shapla is not on our approved list of symbols, we could not allocate it,' he says

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin speaks to journalists after a closed-door meeting at the Circuit House in Chittagong, expressing confidence in the National Citizen Party’s cooperation in the upcoming democratic transition on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 10:42 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has expressed optimism that the National Citizen Party (NCP) will not stand in the way of the country’s democratic transition, despite the ongoing dispute over the allocation of the “Shapla” (Water Lily) election symbol.

Talking to journalists after a closed-door meeting at the Circuit House in Chittagong on Sunday, the CEC said that the NCP leadership understands the legal limitations of the Election Commission regarding the allocation of symbols.

“When a political party is registered, it must choose from the list of approved symbols. Since Shapla is not on our approved list of symbols, we could not allocate it. So far, no symbol has been given outside the existing list,” Nasir Uddin said.

Despite the disagreement, he expressed confidence in the NCP's cooperation. “Those in the leadership of the NCP were at the forefront of the 2024 movement. I believe they will not act against the democratic process,” the CEC said.

He identified the maintenance of law and order before, during, and after the 13th National Parliamentary Election as a major challenge.

Nasir Uddin assured that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take strict measures, including recovering illegal weapons, to ensure a peaceful and credible election.

“We are determined to hold a clean, transparent election. There will be no hidden votes and no ballots cast in the dark of night,” he pledged.

The chief election commissioner also urged media outlets to avoid spreading misinformation during the election period.

“Media must not publish or broadcast any election-related news without verifying the facts, especially on social media platforms. Misinformation can create unnecessary confusion and unrest,” Nasir Uddin warned.

Topics:

AMM Nasir UddinNational Citizen Party
Read More

Samantha Sharmin: Interim govt advisers only care about their own interests

Sarjis Alam lashes out over repeated power cuts at NCP rally

Rizvi alleges deep plot to destroy Aug 5 achievements

CEC: Polling centres under presiding officers’ full authority

NCP pushes for ‘Shapla’, demands removal of other national emblems

NCP leaders meet with German ambassador

Latest News

NTRCA job seekers to continue sit-in at Shahbagh overnight

Touhid leaves for Kampala to attend NAM ministerial meeting

CA Yunus arrives in Rome to attend FAO’s World Food Forum

Typhoid vaccination campaign begins across country

Amjhupi Nilkuthi in Meherpur: A historic symbol of exploitation and struggle in Bengal

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x