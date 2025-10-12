CEC hopes NCP won’t hinder democratic transition over ‘Shapla’ row

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has expressed optimism that the National Citizen Party (NCP) will not stand in the way of the country’s democratic transition, despite the ongoing dispute over the allocation of the “Shapla” (Water Lily) election symbol.

Talking to journalists after a closed-door meeting at the Circuit House in Chittagong on Sunday, the CEC said that the NCP leadership understands the legal limitations of the Election Commission regarding the allocation of symbols.

“When a political party is registered, it must choose from the list of approved symbols. Since Shapla is not on our approved list of symbols, we could not allocate it. So far, no symbol has been given outside the existing list,” Nasir Uddin said.

Despite the disagreement, he expressed confidence in the NCP's cooperation. “Those in the leadership of the NCP were at the forefront of the 2024 movement. I believe they will not act against the democratic process,” the CEC said.

He identified the maintenance of law and order before, during, and after the 13th National Parliamentary Election as a major challenge.

Nasir Uddin assured that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take strict measures, including recovering illegal weapons, to ensure a peaceful and credible election.

“We are determined to hold a clean, transparent election. There will be no hidden votes and no ballots cast in the dark of night,” he pledged.

The chief election commissioner also urged media outlets to avoid spreading misinformation during the election period.

“Media must not publish or broadcast any election-related news without verifying the facts, especially on social media platforms. Misinformation can create unnecessary confusion and unrest,” Nasir Uddin warned.