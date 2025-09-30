Tuesday, September 30, 2025

NCP and Bangladesh National League granted registration

Out of 143 applicants, only two parties have been selected for registration

EC Senior Sectretary Akhtar Ahmed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 during a briefing in front of his office at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 08:05 PM

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed has announced that a decision has been made to grant registration to the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the Bangladesh National League.

He made the statement on Tuesday during a briefing in front of his office at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Akhtar Ahmed said: "A total of 143 parties had applied. Information on 22 of them was reviewed in the field. Of these, two parties, the NCP and the Bangladesh National League, have been selected for registration. In addition, 13 parties will remain under review.”

He further said: "We will issue a letter to the NCP regarding its choice of electoral symbol. Thereafter, a public notice will be published in newspapers inviting objections. Following the settlement of any claims or objections, final registration will be granted.”

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)National Citizen Party
