CEC: Preparations for fair election well advanced

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said that much of the necessary preparation for holding a fair election has already been advanced.

“Many tasks have been completed ahead of the upcoming 13th parliamentary election. Among them, we have completed compiling the vast voter list by visiting households. The gender gap in voters has been reduced. We are amending nine laws. Much of the work needed for a fair election has already been advanced,” the CEC said in his welcome address at the electoral dialogue with intellectuals and civil society representatives at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

He added: “Many issues have been discussed in the reform commission. And whatever gaps remain, you will help fill them today. After extensive testing, we have taken up IT support for postal ballots. Around one million people work during elections, and they cannot vote. This time, we will arrange votes for all of them. We will also make arrangements for those in custody to vote.”

Nasir Uddin also said: “We are committed to holding a fair, proper and credible election. Your advice will help guide us on this path.”

The dialogue was presided over by the CEC, with the other four election commissioners, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, and senior officials of the commission present. Twelve representatives from civil society and the intelligentsia joined the dialogue.

The participants included former caretaker government adviser Rasheda K Choudhury, Jahangirnagar University Professor Al Mahmud Hasanuzzaman, former ambassador M Humayun Kabir, Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhammad Yahya Akhtar, security analyst Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Professor Abdul Wazed, BGMEA Director Rashid Ahmed Hossaini, poet Mohan Rayhan, Police Reform Commission’s Mohammad Harun Chowdhury, student representative Zarif Rahman, Dhaka University Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism Robaet Ferdous, and TIB Director Mohammad Badiuzzaman.

Assistant Director of EC’s Public Relations branch Md Asadul Haque said that from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, the commission will hold further dialogue with 33 academics.