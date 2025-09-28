Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CEC: Preparations for fair election well advanced

He said they are committed to a fair and credible election, guided by advice

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 01:36 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said that much of the necessary preparation for holding a fair election has already been advanced.

“Many tasks have been completed ahead of the upcoming 13th parliamentary election. Among them, we have completed compiling the vast voter list by visiting households. The gender gap in voters has been reduced. We are amending nine laws. Much of the work needed for a fair election has already been advanced,” the CEC said in his welcome address at the electoral dialogue with intellectuals and civil society representatives at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

He added: “Many issues have been discussed in the reform commission. And whatever gaps remain, you will help fill them today. After extensive testing, we have taken up IT support for postal ballots. Around one million people work during elections, and they cannot vote. This time, we will arrange votes for all of them. We will also make arrangements for those in custody to vote.”

Nasir Uddin also said: “We are committed to holding a fair, proper and credible election. Your advice will help guide us on this path.”

The dialogue was presided over by the CEC, with the other four election commissioners, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, and senior officials of the commission present. Twelve representatives from civil society and the intelligentsia joined the dialogue.

The participants included former caretaker government adviser Rasheda K Choudhury, Jahangirnagar University Professor Al Mahmud Hasanuzzaman, former ambassador M Humayun Kabir, Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhammad Yahya Akhtar, security analyst Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Professor Abdul Wazed, BGMEA Director Rashid Ahmed Hossaini, poet Mohan Rayhan, Police Reform Commission’s Mohammad Harun Chowdhury, student representative Zarif Rahman, Dhaka University Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism Robaet Ferdous, and TIB Director Mohammad Badiuzzaman.

Assistant Director of EC’s Public Relations branch Md Asadul Haque said that from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, the commission will hold further dialogue with 33 academics.

Topics:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)Bangladesh electionAMM Nasir Uddin
Read More

CEC: No unlawful directives to be issued during polls

CEC: Preparations going on in full swing for February polls

Home adviser: All security forces to be deployed for February polls

EC plans dialogue with academics, civil society Sunday

PEPS survey: Seven in ten Bangladeshis confident of free and fair election

Shafiqul Alam: Electoral system choice rests with parties

Latest News

Women's cricket set for 'seismic' breakthrough at World Cup

Avash releases sixth single ‘Satta’

Dortmund keep heat on Bayern with Mainz win

Hili land port to suspend import-export for six days

Green Dot Ltd holds ‘Sanaky Night, Dhaka 2025’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x