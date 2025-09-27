CEC: No unlawful directives to be issued during polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said on Saturday that election officials would not be given any unlawful instructions in the 13th National Parliament election, nor would they be ordered to favour anyone.

The CEC said these while addressing the “Election Officers Conference 2025” at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, organized by the Bangladesh Election Commission Officers Association.

Four election commissioners and EC secretary spoke as special guests at the event.

“We will give you (poll officials) directives during the election but we will not provide any unlawful instruction. We will not give instructions to favor anyone. We will not give instructions to work for anyone. Our instructions will be completely in accordance with the law and rules,” he said.

Nasir Uddin said: “We want to ensure that you are doing the right thing.”

He said the chief adviser (CA) is now in the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session. “I have seen that he (CA) has met with the leaders of many countries there. He has given speeches when he said a fair and historic election will be held in Bangladesh,” the CEC added.

He said the chief adviser has full confidence on the Election Commission. “We have to maintain this confidence and trust. We have to prove that we can. No matter what you have done in the past. We have to prove that we can do this. I am sure that with your cooperation, we will be able to hold a good election, Insha Allah,” Nasir Uddin said.