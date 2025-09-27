Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CEC: No unlawful directives to be issued during polls

'We will not give instructions to favor anyone,' says the CEC

File photo: Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin briefs media at his Nirbachan Bhaban office on Thursday. September 25, 2025 Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 04:36 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said on Saturday that election officials would not be given any unlawful instructions in the 13th National Parliament election, nor would they be ordered to favour anyone.

The CEC said these while addressing the “Election Officers Conference 2025” at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, organized by the Bangladesh Election Commission Officers Association. 

Four election commissioners and EC secretary spoke as special guests at the event.

“We will give you (poll officials) directives during the election but we will not provide any unlawful instruction. We will not give instructions to favor anyone. We will not give instructions to work for anyone. Our instructions will be completely in accordance with the law and rules,” he said. 

Nasir Uddin said: “We want to ensure that you are doing the right thing.”

He said the chief adviser (CA) is now in the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session. “I have seen that he (CA) has met with the leaders of many countries there. He has given speeches when he said a fair and historic election will be held in Bangladesh,” the CEC added.

He said the chief adviser has full confidence on the Election Commission. “We have to maintain this confidence and trust. We have to prove that we can. No matter what you have done in the past. We have to prove that we can do this. I am sure that with your cooperation, we will be able to hold a good election, Insha Allah,” Nasir Uddin said.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Bangladesh election
Read More

EC publishes gazette reserving 115 symbols for upcoming election polls

Home adviser: All security forces to be deployed for February polls

EC plans dialogue with academics, civil society Sunday

HC: Why not include Bhanga in Faridpur-5 constituency

EU pre-election team meets EC over parliamentary polls

EC directs settlement of NID correction applications within 45 days

Latest News

Consensus Commission holds meeting with experts

Migrant workers demand swift implementation of 15-point demand

Section 144 imposed indefinitely in Khagrachhari

Sanaullah: Rotten or farcical polls main reason behind July Uprising

UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x