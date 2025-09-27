Sanaullah: Rotten or farcical polls main reason behind July Uprising

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah on Saturday said the July 2024 Uprising took place mainly because of the rotten or farcical elections.

“Among the reasons behind the July Uprising, one of the most important is the absence of good elections in the country... if we try to exclude all other reasons, ultimately the final cause that stands is nothing but the rotten elections or making a farce in the name of elections,” he said.

The Election Commissioner made the comment while addressing the Election Officers’ Conference-2025 at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

He said Bangladesh, as a state and as a nation, now stands at a crossroad. In the history of a nation, such crucial moments and situations come very rarely. “If we want to identify the prime reason for today’s reality, we must admit that it is the collapse of the electoral system. Let us first acknowledge this truth, because unless we admit the disease, we cannot cure it,” he added.

Sanaullah said once you exclude all other possible causes one by one, you will see the only reason left behind is the rotten electoral system or making a farce in the name of elections. He stressed that the way forward must begin with a pledge.

“From this conference, let us vow never again to hold or take part in such flawed elections. On behalf of the Election Commission, I want to make it clear that this Commission will never issue any instruction for a biased or tainted election.”

“If anyone voluntarily becomes a party tool, they will bear the responsibility themselves and the Commission will not provide any protection,” he warned.

Sanaullah assured that there will be no pressure, no undue instructions for manipulations from the current Election Commission. The elections must be conducted in line with the law in a fair and neutral manner, he said.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin attended the program as the chief guest, while Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad and Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, along with EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, were present as special guests. Mohammad Monir Hossain, Convener of the Bangladesh Election Commission Officers’ Association, presided over the program.