EC publishes gazette reserving 115 symbols for upcoming election polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday published a gazette reserving 115 symbols for registered parties and independent candidates for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad Elections.

The revised list has been published in the gazette of the parliamentary election rules, signed by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on Wednesday.

The 115 symbols are- Apple, Pineapple, Mango, Almirah, Eagle, Ostrich, Rising Sun, Ektara, Scissors, Pigeon, Pen, Pitcher, Bunch Of Bananas, Jackfruit, Cup-Plate, Sickle, Kettle, Crocodile, Computer, Banana, Axe, Kula, Hut, Spade, Khat (bed), Date Tree, Ox Cart, Cow, Gamsa (traditional thin cotton towel), Rose Flower, Bell, Kite, Horse, Wheel, Charger Light, Key, Shrimp, Chair, Spectacle, Stick, Umbrella, Jug, Ship, Tube Well, Tiffin Carrier, Table, Table Clock, Truck, Telephone, Television, Green Coconut, Dheki, Tabla, Watermelon, Star, Plate, Scales (daripalla), Building (Dalan), Wall Clock, Fountain Pen, Cradle, Sheaf of Paddy, Anchor, Boat (postponed), Butterfly, Football, Cauliflower, Flower Tub, Flower Garland, Fridge, Heron (bok), Tiger, Book, Banyan Tree, Flute, Bench, Eggplant (Begun), Bicycle, Bucket, Balloon, Electric Fan, Ladder, Mug, Loudspeaker (mike), Motor Vehicle (car), Torch, Peacock, Fish, Mathal (farmer’s hat), Minaret, Candle, Mobile Phone, Mora, Rooster, Rocket, Rickshaw, Gourd, Litchi, Plough, Conch, Golden Fibre, Sewing Machine, Sofa, Lion, Suitcase, Deer, Hand, Wristwatch, Hand Fan, Duck, Elephant, Hammer, Hurricane, Hookah And Helicopter.

In the schedule of the rules, there were a total of 69 symbols for "party" and "independent" candidates in the parliamentary elections.

This time it has been increased to 115.

Currently, 50 parties have the Election Commission’s registration.

In addition, 5 more have their registrations either cancelled or postponed. Symbols are also reserved against these parties. Moreover, some new parties are expecting to be registered.