Monday, September 22, 2025

Jamaat-backed teachers withdraw shutdown for Rucsu polls

BNP-backed teachers, officers, and employees are continuing their shutdown program over the issue of the ward quota

Jamaat-backed teacher Prof Dr Md Yeamin Hossain speaks to journalists at Rajshahi University on Monday. September 22, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 08:49 PM

Jamaat-backed teachers have withdrawn their shutdown program to ensure the smooth conduct of the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Bangladesh Public University Teachers’ Council, Rajshahi University unit, on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at a press conference held at the university’s Deans’ Complex at 5:30pm after the meeting, the organization’s President Prof Dr JAM Shoquilur Rahman said: “Today, the Bangladesh Public University Teachers’ Council, Rajshahi University unit, organized an emergency meeting with university teachers. It was decided that teachers will actively participate in the official activities related to the Rucsu election 2025 to ensure the election is conducted smoothly. At the same time, we strongly demanded exemplary punishment through fair investigation of those involved in the untoward incident that took place on campus on September 20.”

The organization’s General Secretary Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin and Fisheries Department’s Jamaat-backed teacher Prof Dr Md Yeamin Hossain, among several other teachers, were present.

Meanwhile, BNP-backed teachers, officers, and employees were continuing their shutdown program over the issue of the ward quota. Against this backdrop, members of the Election Commission have sat in a meeting to discuss the overall situation of the Rucsu election.

Earlier in the day, the panel “Oikyoboddho Notun Projonmo,” backed by Chhatra Dal, demanded that the Rucsu  election be held after Durga Puja. On the other hand, in a press conference, Ganatantrik Chhatra Parishad, Sarbojonin Chhatra Sangsad, Sochoton Chhatra Somaj, Rucsu for Radical Change, along with around 50 independent candidates, demanded the election be held on September 25 in a fair environment. The Chhatra Shibir-backed panel “Shommilito Chhatra Jote” also demanded that the election be held on Thursday.

It may be noted that the number of voters in the Rucsu election stands at 28,905. A total of 903 candidates are contesting in the Rucsu, Senate student representative, and hall union elections.

The Rucsu election will be held on Thursdasy. Each voter will cast 43 votes in the Rucsu, hall union, and Senate student representative polls combined.

Topics:

Rajshahi University (RU)Rucsu Polls
