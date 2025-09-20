Ahmed Azam Khan warns against anti-democratic forces ahead of February election

BNP Vice Chairman Advocate Ahmed Azam Khan has urged the nation to stay alert against forces attempting to delay or sabotage the February 2026 election, calling them anti-democratic and harmful to the country’s progress.

Ahmed Azam Khan has said: "Those who are currently protesting over proportional representation (PR), and those who are trying to sabotage the upcoming election scheduled for February, are the evil forces of the country. They are anti-democratic forces. They want to drag the country back into fascism. The entire nation must be cautious about them."

He made these remarks to journalists around 11am on Saturday, before attending a views-exchange meeting of the Basail Upazila and Municipal units of the Chhatra Dal (BNP’s student wing) in Tangail.

He said: “Why is there even a discussion among political parties about whether the general election in February 2026 will be held or not? In my opinion, holding the election at this moment is extremely important. When discussions were held in the consensus commission, no one raised the issue of PR in the national elections.”

He added: “If the election doesn’t happen, democracy in the country cannot move forward. The country won’t be able to proceed on the path of development. The economy is already in a fragile state and won’t be able to progress much further. The economic wheel will not keep turning. The country will not move toward prosperity. So, I believe that the few parties now talking about PR or plotting to delay the election are not doing the right thing. We call on them to come to the electoral field for the sake of the country.”

Present at the event were former joint secretary of the district BNP Abul Kashem, acting president of the upazila BNP Mamun Al Jahangir, general secretary Nurnabi Abu Hayat Khan Nobu, municipal BNP president Akhtaruzzaman Tuhin, general secretary Abul Kalam Azad Pintu, among others.

Later, he joined the views-exchange meeting held at the Upazila Model Mosque hall room.