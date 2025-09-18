Thursday, September 18, 2025

Election Commission: Final voter list on November 18

Another fresh voter list will be published, including those who reach the age of 18 by October 31, says EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 03:28 PM

Ahead of the 13th National Parliament Election, the Election Commission (EC) will publish the final voter list in the third phase on November 18.

The information was revealed from a letter signed by Md Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, senior assistant secretary of the EC, on Wednesday.

According to the letter, the last date for sending the draft list in PDF format and field-level link is October 25. The draft voter list will be published on November 1 after printing. The deadline for claims, objections, and correction applications is November 16. The deadline for resolving claims and objections is November 17, and the final voter list will be published on November 18.

On August 31, the EC published a supplementary final voter list. At that time, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the country has 126.3 million voters. Among them, 64.1 million are male voters and 62.2 million are female voters. In addition, there are 1,230 third-gender voters.

He said another voter list will be published, which will include those who turn 18 by October 31.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Bangladesh Elections
