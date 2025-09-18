EC: Expats voter registration to begin in October

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the voter registration process for expatriate Bangladeshis in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections is likely to begin in mid-October.

According to EC officials, Bangladeshi citizens residing abroad who have National Identity Cards (NIDs) will be eligible to register as voters through a mobile application, developed by the Commission.

The initiative aims to ensure the participation of expatriate Bangladeshis in the national election process for the first time.

Officials estimate that around 70% of expatriates with valid NIDs may be able to register as voters.

The EC has developed mobile apps to facilitate the registration process, although trial runs are yet to be conducted.

Registration may follow two models—global or region-based example like Asia, Middle East, Europe, North America—but the decision in this regard is yet to be finalized.

The Commission is currently working to finalize technical and procedural aspects to ensure smooth implementation of the process.