Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC: Expats voter registration to begin in October

The initiative seeks to enable expatriate Bangladeshis to participate in the national election for the first time

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 02:01 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the voter registration process for expatriate Bangladeshis in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections is likely to begin in mid-October.

According to EC officials, Bangladeshi citizens residing abroad who have National Identity Cards (NIDs) will be eligible to register as voters through a mobile application, developed by the Commission.

The initiative aims to ensure the participation of expatriate Bangladeshis in the national election process for the first time. 

Officials estimate that around 70% of expatriates with valid NIDs may be able to register as voters.

The EC has developed mobile apps to facilitate the registration process, although trial runs are yet to be conducted. 

Registration may follow two models—global or region-based example like Asia, Middle East, Europe, North America—but the decision in this regard is yet to be finalized.

The Commission is currently working to finalize technical and procedural aspects to ensure smooth implementation of the process.

Topics:

VoterElection Commission (EC)
Read More

EC: Sheikh Hasina, family barred from voting as NIDs blocked

Multiple online birth records hinder NID correction process

Supply of election materials for 13th parliamentary polls begins

EC begins voter registration, NID services for expatriates in Malaysia

EC to finalize registration of new parties on Thursday

Expatriates to vote in February election, EC secretary confirms

Latest News

Bagerhat protesters storm election office over constituency map for 3rd day

Evaly’s Rassel, Shamima get 3 years in jail for fraud

Tarique: BNP must rebuild public trust, woo young voters

176 Bangladeshis return home from Libya after enduring abuse, hardship

Light to moderate rain likely across Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x