Election: Lines redrawn, but 22 upazilas still stranded between 2 seats

The long-awaited redrawing of Bangladesh’s 300 parliamentary constituencies promised a cleaner map; yet, for at least 22 upazilas, the boundary lines still cut straight through their heart.

After months of hearings and revisions, the Election Commission (EC) has managed to shave the tally of ‘split’ administrative units by just one, leaving pockets of voters caught between two seats as the 13th national polls loom.

The EC issued a gazette notification on September 4 finalising the delimitation, which brought changes to the boundaries of 46 constituencies across 16 districts ahead of the national election, scheduled for early February 2026.

The 22 upazilas that remain divided among more than one constituency are Ranisankail of Thakurgaon, Sirajganj Sadar, Chuadanga Sadar, Jhenaidah Sadar, Jashore Sadar, Magura Sadar, Narail Sadar, Dighalia of Khulna, Manikganj Sadar, Keraniganj and Savar of Dhaka, Gazipur Sadar, Narsingdi Sadar, Bhanga of Faridpur, Kashiani of Gopalganj, Madaripur Sadar, Vedarganj of Shariatpur, Bijoynagar of Brahmanbaria, Sonaimuri of Noakhali, Noakhali Sadar, Lakshmipur Sadar and Satkania of Chittagong.

Of them, three upazilas – Bhanga, Bijoynagar and Noakhali Sadar – were freshly split into two constituencies.

Conversely, four previously divided upazilas – Bera of Pabna, Kaliganj of Satkhira, Narayanganj Sadar and Boalkhali of Chittagong – were integrated into single constituencies in the new delimitation.

During the re-demarcation, the EC considered three factors – administrative convenience, compactness of area, and the size of voters.

Before the delimitation, the Election Commission said every constituency would have on average 420,000 voters – the average figure would be 422,000 for Dhaka and Chittagong cities and 418,000 for other areas.

As per Article 6(2) of the delimitation of constituencies ordinance 1976, the Constituencies shall be so delimited, having regard to administrative convenience, that each constituency is a compact area and in doing so, due regard shall be had, as far as practicable, to the distribution of population as given in the latest census report.

People in several areas, including Bagerhat, Faridpur, and Brahmanbaria, protested the new boundaries. The last census, published in 2022, recorded the country’s population at nearly 170 million. Based on this, the constituency-wise average population could be more than 550,000. With around 126 million voters in the country, the average number of voters per constituency is more than 4.20 lakh.

The current commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin re-demarcated 46 constituencies: Panchagarh-1 and 2, Rangpur-1 and 3, Sirajganj-1 and 2, Pabna-1 and 2, Bagerhat-1, 2 and 3, Satkhira-2, 3 and 4, Manikganj-2 and 3, Dhaka-2, 4, 5, 7, 10 and 14, Gazipur-1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, Narayanganj-3, 4 and 5, Faridpur-2 and 4, Shariatpur-2 and 3, Brahmanbaria-2 and 3, Comilla-1, 2, 6 and 10, Noakhali-1, 2, 4 and 5, and Chittagong-7 and 8.

In the final delimitation, the number of constituencies in Gazipur rose from five to six, while Bagerhat’s fell from four to three.

Earlier, on July 30, the EC had published a draft delimitation of the 300 constituencies, proposing boundary changes in 39 constituencies across 14 districts. In the draft delimitation, six constituencies were also proposed for the Gazipur district, reducing the number of parliamentary seats to 3 in Bagerhat.

Following the draft publication, the commission received some 1,893 applications containing claims, complaints, and suggestions from over 84 constituencies.

Then the Election Commission arranged a four-day hearing on the claims, objections, and recommendations regarding the re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies on August 24-27.

The previous Election Commission, headed by Kazi Habibul Awal, re-demarcated 10 constituencies ahead of the 12th national election, while the KM Nurul Huda-led commission changed the boundaries of 25 constituencies ahead of the 2018 general election, and the Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad-headed commission redrew the boundaries of 87 constituencies ahead of the 10th parliamentary election.

In 2008, the ATM Shamsul Huda-led commission made massive changes in the 133 constituencies before the 9th general election.

According to Article 7 of the 1976 Ordinance, the validity of any delimitation or formation of constituencies, or of any proceedings taken under the authority of the Commission, cannot be challenged in any court or other authority.