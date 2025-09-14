Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sucsu election initiative after 28 years

The election is scheduled for the second week of November, according to Sust VC

File image of Sust. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 08:20 PM

Following the examples of Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) has taken the initiative to hold elections to its central students’ union (Sucsu) after a gap of 28 years.

The election is scheduled for the second week of November, according to Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury said: “Student union elections at universities are generally held in a festive atmosphere with spontaneous participation from students. We hope that Sust will soon be able to hold its Sucsu election. Cooperation from all university stakeholders, particularly students and student organizations, is essential.”

He added: “If they become involved in clashes or disrupt academic activities during the election, it will be harmful. We therefore hope that alongside their studies, they will participate in the election in a celebratory spirit. Through this, they will have elected representatives who can convey their demands to the administration and ensure they are addressed.”

When asked about the election schedule, the vice-chancellor said: “Semester final examinations are currently underway on campus, and the Durga Puja holidays will begin shortly. By around October 15, the semester final exams are expected to be nearly completed. We hope to hold the election in the second week of November.”

He added: “Within two to three days, the election commission will be formed. At the same time, the unfinished work on the hall union constitution will be completed. In addition, the election commission will announce the full roadmap for the polls.”

According to university administration sources, the last Sucsu election at Sust was held in 1997. Prior to that, five elections took place between 1991 and 1996. In 1991 and 1992, no vice-president, general secretary, or hall union elections were held. Since then, Sucsu has remained inactive for 28 years.

SUSTSust VC
