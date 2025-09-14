Election: Intelligence-based crackdown planned as police seek missing weapons

In a bid to prevent potential subversive activities ahead of the national election, the police are preparing to launch intelligence-driven operations across the country, targeting illegal arms and ammunition, particularly those looted from various police stations, outposts and other establishments during last year’s July uprising.

A deputy inspector general (DIG) at Police Headquarters, speaking to UNB on condition of anonymity, said that, unlike previous elections, law enforcement agencies this time would rely solely on intelligence-led actions rather than combing or special operations.

“Law enforcement agencies usually conduct special operations or combing exercises before every national election, especially to recover illegal weapons. But considering the gravity of the situation this year, we are going for precise, intelligence-based operations. We are already conducting analyses and strategic planning,” the DIG said.

Asked about the timeline for launching the operations, the officer said: "It will begin whenever the government instructs us to go for it.”

The move comes in the wake of serious security concerns triggered by the large-scale looting of arms and ammunition following the political upheaval on August 5, 2024, the day former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country.

Enraged protesters launched coordinated attacks on various police stations and installations across the country.

According to documents obtained from the Police Headquarters, a staggering 5,753 firearms and 651,832 rounds of ammunition were looted during the movement.

Besides, a significant number of non-lethal weapons and devices were stolen during the anti-discrimination movement in July-August last year, including 32,005 teargas shells, 1,455 teargas grenades, 4,692 sound grenades, 290 smoke grenades, 55 stun grenades, 893 multiple-bang stun grenades and 177 teargas sprays.

Among the looted firearms and ammunition, 4,395 firearms and nearly 394,117 rounds of ammunition have so far been recovered.

However, around 1,368 firearms and 257,715 rounds remain missing, raising concerns that they could be used to sabotage the upcoming election process.

Cash rewards for recovery

In response, the Home Ministry has announced substantial rewards for the recovery of looted arms.

At a press briefing following a law-and-order core committee meeting held at the Secretariat on August 25, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury revealed the reward structure: Tk5,00,000 for each Light Machine Gun (LMG), Tk1,00,000 for each Chinese rifle or Submachine Gun (SMG), Tk50,000 for each shotgun or pistol and Tk500 per recovered bullet.

Despite this incentive, another senior DIG told UNB that no new weapons have been recovered since the reward announcement.

“We’re monitoring public movement and trying to trace the networks involved in the coordinated attacks on police establishments, including police stations. Intelligence agencies are on high alert,” the officer said.

Election security

The decision to opt for intelligence-led operations follows a high-level meeting at the Home Ministry on August 6, where law enforcement agencies were instructed to remain on maximum alert.

Officials were warned that the stolen weapons could be used by anti-state elements to create unrest during the upcoming national election period.

Police officials anticipate that this election may face unprecedented challenges. Police Headquarters is focusing on intelligence-based strategies rather than massive raids to neutralise threats quickly and surgically, without causing public panic or widespread disruption.

They said law enforcement agencies are now working closely with intelligence agencies to identify and dismantle networks involved in the arms looting and any subsequent attempts at destabilisation.