EC transfers 49 officials, reassigns senior positions

The Election Commission (EC) has transferred 49 district election officers, additional regional election officers, and additional district election officers.

The transfers were announced in a gazette notification signed by Assistant Secretary Mohammad Shahedur Rahman on Thursday.

On the same day, in separate orders, the EC also reassigned seven regional election officers and five other officials.

According to the notifications, the transferred officials must be relieved from their current positions by September 18. Failure to comply will result in them being considered released from duty with immediate effect from that date.

In addition to these 49 transfers, the EC reshuffled senior officials. Rangpur Regional Election Officer Md Dulal Talukder has been appointed Deputy Secretary at the EC Secretariat. Faridpur Regional Election Officer Md Alauddin will move to Sylhet as Regional Election Officer, while EC Deputy Secretary Md Mahbub Alam Shah will take charge in Faridpur.

Rajshahi Regional Election Officer Md Delwar Hossain has been assigned to Rangpur, and Md Atiar Rahman, Director of the Administration Branch at the Election Training Institute, has been shifted to the institute’s Training Branch. EC Deputy Secretary Md Anisur Rahman has been posted as Regional Election Officer in Rajshahi, and Sylhet Regional Election Officer Mohammad Nurul Alam has moved to the Election Training Institute as Director of the Administration Branch.

An office order also reshuffled responsibilities within the EC Secretariat. GM Sahatab Uddin, Deputy Secretary of the General Services-1 Branch, will now oversee the Human Resource Development and Welfare Branch. Md Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Secretary at the Secretariat, has been posted to the General Services-1 Branch.

Md Humayun Kabir, Deputy Secretary of the Budget Branch, will lead the Election Assistance and Supply Branch. Md Mazharul Islam, Deputy Secretary of the Human Resource Development and Welfare Branch, has moved to the Budget Branch, while Deputy Secretary Enamul Haque has been assigned to the General Services-2 Branch.