CEC: Expatriates to cast votes by postal ballots in next parliamentary elections

To facilitate this, an app titled 'Postal Ballot BD' is currently under development, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin addressed a discussion meeting organized by the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto, Canada. Photo: PID
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 02:26 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that expatriate Bangladeshis possessing National Identity Cards (smart cards) will be able to exercise their voting rights through postal ballots in the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

To facilitate this, an app titled "Postal Ballot BD" is currently under development, he added.

The chief election commissioner, who is now on an official visit to Canada, made the comments while exchanging views with expatriate Bangladeshis at a discussion, organized by the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto. 

The meeting was held on the occasion of inaugurating the distribution of smart national identity cards abroad and encouraging expatriates to participate in the electoral process, according to a PID press release issued on Thursday.

As the chief guest, CEC Nasir Uddin formally inaugurated the smart card distribution program and urged expatriates to cast their votes in the polls. 

He also presented an overview of the country's electoral landscape and the Election Commission's preparations, while elaborating on the voter registration process for Bangladeshis living abroad and the procedures through which they will be able to vote in the forthcoming parliamentary polls.

The expatriate Bangladeshis expressed their gratitude to the chief election commissioner for visiting Canada and engaging in dialogue with them, and also thanked the Consulate for organizing the event.

ElectionChief Election Commissioner (CEC)ExpatriatesAMM Nasir Uddin
