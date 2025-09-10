EC declines responsibility for CCTV camera installation at polling stations

The Election Commission (EC) has informed the Ministry of Home Affairs that it will not take responsibility for installing CCTV cameras at polling centres during the upcoming 13th parliamentary election planned to be held in early February 2026.

In a recent letter to the ministry, the EC conveyed that it has nothing to do with the installation of CCTV cameras in polling stations and body-worn cameras for police personnel.

On August 6 last, the Ministry of Home Affairs held a meeting chaired by Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, where a number of decisions were taken to ensure the proper conduct of the election.

The decisions include monitoring the polling stations through the installation of CCTV cameras in the polling stations and equipping police members with body-worn cameras.

The responsibility of implementing the decision was given to either the EC or the police. But the Election Commission later clarified its position to the ministry in this regard.

In the letter sent to the ministry on Monday, the EC said: “With reference to agenda item 9 of the minutes of the August 6 meeting on logistical issues and action plan of law enforcement agencies, the commission has decided that there is no responsibility on its part regarding CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras.”

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah also told reporters earlier that the commission was not considering CCTV cameras in the election process.

On August 7 last, he said the EC did not find the use of CCTV cameras during elections to be rational.