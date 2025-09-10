Students await Ducsu election results amid rising tensions at DU

Dhaka University students are anxiously waiting for the results of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

Candidates and supporters from various panels gathered inside the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate building, while large crowds waited outside.

Supporters were closely watching likely outcomes for the posts of vice-president (VP) and general secretary (GS), chanting slogans and expressing excitement, creating a festive yet tense atmosphere on campus.

The results were expected to be announced shortly by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan.

Voting had taken place earlier on Tuesday, from 8am to 4pm. Since the evening, leaders of Chhatra Dal and Shibir have exchanged allegations of vote rigging.

At a press conference at the TSC, Abdul Kader, VP candidate of the Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Songshod-backed panel, accused the election administration of bias. “Outside the polling centres, Chhatra Dal, and inside, Shadik Kayem has manipulated the mechanism,” he said.