Ducsu elections 2025: Protirodh Parishad concerned over irregularities

The Protirodh Parishad has expressed gratitude to Dhaka University students for their participation in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

In a statement, the organization noted that students from various departments and halls had participated with remarkable energy and commitment.

The Parishad, however, alleged that serious irregularities occurred during and after the voting process. “When the vote counting was completed, we saw that Shibir candidates Sadiq Kayem and Rayhan Uddin entered the counting room. No other candidates did this, and it is not permitted under Ducsu rules. This incident raises a serious question about security,” the statement said.

The group further claimed that candidates backed by Chhatra Dal attempted to force their way into different centres using muscle power, creating instability on campus. “This instability stems directly from the partial and biased role of the university administration,” the Parishad alleged.

According to information received from different sources, the organization said it feared that the administration was attempting to manipulate the election results in favors of a particular group through subtle rigging. “When an administration makes an election questionable in this way, the university can no longer be considered a safe or neutral space,” the statement warned.

The Parishad also expressed concern over the presence of rival political groups around the university area. “As soon as news of such incidents began to spread, we saw two parties — BNP on one side and Jamaat on the other — taking positions from Katabon to Shahbagh to Chankharpool. But we do not want to see our campus dragged into such an unstable situation,” it said.

Concluding its statement, the organization posed a stark question: “Who is responsible for bringing the university to this state of unrest?” It also warned that students would not remain silent if any manipulation of the Ducsu election was proven.