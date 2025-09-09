Chhatra Dal marches through campus alleging irregularities in Ducsu

Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) staged a protest on Tuesday night, alleging irregularities in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

The demonstration began around 8:30pm from TSC and paraded through key roads on the campus.

Over 150 activists, including candidates from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, hall units and central leaders, joined the march.

Earlier in the evening, Chhatra Dal leaders submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission at the Senate Building and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan during the day, as well, to raise their allegations.

A video circulating on the internet depicted that heated exchanges took place between the VC and Chhatra Dal leaders during the meeting.

The protesters carried placards and chanted slogans against the university administration, calling them "vote thieves".

Additionally, they alleged that the Ducsu election was marred by vote rigging and accused the university administration of siding with Jamaat-Shibir.

Among those present were Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib, General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, Dhaka University unit leaders, and a large number of activists.

Pro-BNP teachers, including Prof AFM Yusuf Haider, National University Pro-VC Prof Md Lutfor Rahman, Arts Faculty Dean Prof Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan and White Panel Convener Prof Morshed Hasan Khan, also attended the gathering.