Ducsu: Chhatra Dal-backed panel alleges cyberattacks on Facebook accounts

The Abid-Hamim-Mayed panel, backed by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, has alleged cyber attacks on the Facebook IDs of candidates supported by the organization ahead of the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

They raised the allegation at an emergency press conference held at Madhur Canteen on Monday.

Panel vice president (VP) candidate Abidul Islam Khan said: “Multiple of our Facebook IDs have been mysteriously attacked. When I woke up this morning, I found that my verified ID had disappeared. Although I initially managed to recover it with evidence, it was disabled again right after I made a post. I do not know if I will get back my ID before the election. This was the very ID through which I ran my campaign, which had a wide reach. Since they have failed to face us politically, they are resorting to cyber attacks.”

He added: “It is painful that this has happened after August 5, 2024. We have reached this position after a long struggle. I have never compromised on student rights or independence in my life. So no one should be misled by lies; truth will prevail. Even in an adverse situation, you will respond through your vote.”

Panel general secretary (GS) candidate Tanvir Bari Hamim alleged: “Cyber attacks have been launched on the IDs of three of us. This clearly comes from the fear of defeat. Today, our IDs are disappearing. Tomorrow, if elected, they will disable the IDs of 40,000 students. In the past, people were forcibly disappeared. Now it is cyber disappearance. I call upon the students— those who are carrying out cyber attacks, respond against them through ballot attacks.”