Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ducsu: Chhatra Dal-backed panel alleges cyberattacks on Facebook accounts

'Since opposition have failed to face us politically, they are resorting to cyber attacks,' says VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan

Emergency press conference by Chhatra Dal. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 03:11 PM

The Abid-Hamim-Mayed panel, backed by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, has alleged cyber attacks on the Facebook IDs of candidates supported by the organization ahead of the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

They raised the allegation at an emergency press conference held at Madhur Canteen on Monday.

Panel vice president (VP) candidate Abidul Islam Khan said: “Multiple of our Facebook IDs have been mysteriously attacked. When I woke up this morning, I found that my verified ID had disappeared. Although I initially managed to recover it with evidence, it was disabled again right after I made a post. I do not know if I will get back my ID before the election. This was the very ID through which I ran my campaign, which had a wide reach. Since they have failed to face us politically, they are resorting to cyber attacks.”

He added: “It is painful that this has happened after August 5, 2024. We have reached this position after a long struggle. I have never compromised on student rights or independence in my life. So no one should be misled by lies; truth will prevail. Even in an adverse situation, you will respond through your vote.”

Panel general secretary (GS) candidate Tanvir Bari Hamim alleged: “Cyber attacks have been launched on the IDs of three of us. This clearly comes from the fear of defeat. Today, our IDs are disappearing. Tomorrow, if elected, they will disable the IDs of 40,000 students. In the past, people were forcibly disappeared. Now it is cyber disappearance. I call upon the students— those who are carrying out cyber attacks, respond against them through ballot attacks.”

Topics:

DucsuJatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)
Read More

DU metro rail station to remain closed Tuesday

Media center set up to facilitate journalists during Ducsu elections

Army denies any role in Ducsu polls, warns against propaganda

HC rejects Zulias Cizar’s writ on Ducsu candidacy

CA directs law enforcers to ensure peaceful and festive Ducsu polls

DU students with disabilities seek representation, equal opportunities

Latest News

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Motorcyclist dies as bus hits him at Khilgaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x