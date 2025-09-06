Women candidates face cyberbullying in Ducsu polls

The upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall council elections are set to make history with a record number of female candidates. Ten women are contesting for the top three posts-VP, GS, and AGS.

In total, 62 women are running in the central union and 185 in the five female halls. According to the Election Commission, 471 candidates are competing for central posts and 1,035 for hall posts.

As the elections draw closer, candidates are stepping up their campaigns with renewed energy. Female candidates are working tirelessly, reaching out to students day and night. Yet, in this race, they continue to face certain challenges and obstacles that set their journey apart.

Women candidates, even though there isn’t much harassment or many problems offline. But they are frequently subjected to cyberbullying and facing harassment on social media platforms. They reported receiving abusive comments under their campaign posts, obscene messages in their inboxes, and even threats of rape.

In the last, a female candidate who challenged the candidacy of DU Shibir president SM Farhad through a writ petition received a shocking threat of “gang rape” from a student named Ali Hossain of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall.

In response, the Election Commission has decided that Ali Hossain has been expelled from the university for six months.

According to the victims, these acts are being carried out by political rivals with the intention of humiliating them and weakening them mentally.

Hema Chakma, a candidate for the Central Students’ Union member position, said: “Two incidents happened during the campaign. Once, someone tore my poster and abused me. Another time, a group at the VC Chattar also verbally abused me. There is no shortage of such abuses on social media, too-through spam, message requests, or comments sections!”

Faria Matin Ila, a candidate for the Secretary of Literature and Culture, said: “The problem I’m facing online is that whenever I try to express any opinion or statement, instead of engaging reasonably, I am subjected to various forms of massive slut-shaming. I think this is an issue that reflects a broader mindset.”

She added: “The other day, a female student asked a question in a talk show, and the amount of online abuse she faced was shocking. I feel that, comparatively, female students have very little vocal presence.”

She also said: “Offline, access to women’s halls is very limited-sometimes they ask for one type of ID card, other times another. Since I am campaigning alone, I find these situations harassing. In boys’ halls, female entry is often completely prohibited. Overall, female candidates face far more complexities compared to male candidates.”

Tasnim Afroze Emi, a candidate for the Ducsu vice president position, said: “We are receiving a warm welcome from students during our door-to-door campaigning. But online, some groups are trying to bully female candidates in various ways. We are being insulted unnecessarily, attacked harshly, and tagged with ‘Shahbagi.’ Meanwhile, the administration remains passive, taking no effective action, which sends a discouraging message for women in leadership.”

Sidratul Muntaha Ohi, a candidate for the Ruqayyah Hall Union member position, said: “So far, I haven’t faced any problems offline. However, not just during the election, but almost every one of my posts is targeted by bot accounts. And that leaves offensive comments and sends inappropriate and abusive messages.”

Shima Akter, a candidate for the central social services secretary position, said: “Online, women candidates are subjected to gender-based slurs, threats, bullying, and slut-shaming. Besides offline, female candidates do not have a level playing field. Additionally, in our own campaign at Zahu Hall, we faced obstacles. I also tried to question juniors about these issues, but I could not take any action due to a lack of evidence.”

Smriti Afroze Sumi, a vice president candidate from Shamsun Nahar Hall in the Ducsu elections, said: “Since I used a covered-face photo on my poster, my rivals and other candidates have started tagging me as a member of a student organization. Some even went to my hall rooms and spread such propaganda. As a result, when I go campaigning, students ask me, ‘Are you from a student organization?’

She further said: “Independent candidates also try to prove that they are the only true independents, while tagging others as politically backed. I often face questions like whether I have any political affiliation or party influence.”

Nourin Sultana (Toma), a candidate for the position of Central Executive Member, said: “Both male and female candidates are facing significant cyberbullying online. However, due to the lack of visible action from the authorities, cyberbullying continues to increase. This makes election campaigning even more challenging.”

She added: “Reaching forty thousand students solely through leaflets is difficult for both voters and candidates. In many cases, election rules are being violated, but the absence of clear action from higher authorities prevents a level playing field.”

A student named Arman Hossain said: “Similar problems have occurred on social media before, such as attacks from fake accounts and false reporting, which sometimes led to people’s Facebook accounts being permanently blocked.”

He added: “But this issue has become more serious during the Ducsu election. If someone expresses a different opinion, they often face threats and harassment not only in the comment sections but also through private messages. The university authorities should take action against specific groups and individuals responsible.”

Another anonymous female student said: “Women were at the forefront of the July mass uprising, but the way we are harassed and tagged on social media makes us lose confidence. Many of us suffer from mental stress. Even offline, female students face safety concerns within our own campus. Considering the harassment and defamation women are facing online in connection with the Ducsu election, the administration should at least monitor and take action on these issues.”

Since becoming Ducsu candidates, female students-including Umama Fatema, Fatema Tasnim Zuma, Umme Salma Sabikunnahar Tamanna, Israt Jahan Imu and Afsana Akter, have faced abusive and sexually harassing messages online.

Many candidates receive offensive comments in their social media inboxes, and some even experience AI-manipulated explicit images made from their photos. These attacks cause severe mental stress, leaving many women discouraged about participating in politics. Such incidents raise serious concerns about the safety of female candidates.

In this case, Professor Golam Rabbani, head of the Code of Conduct Taskforce, said: “Cyberbullying has become the biggest problem in this year’s Ducsu election. We are working to shut down the Facebook pages from which the bullying is happening.”

He added: “No candidate will be spared for cybercrimes. We have seen cyberbullying and personal attacks, especially targeting female candidates, which go against human rights. If any allegation is proven, the Ducsu Code of Conduct Taskforce and the Cyber Control Cell will take strict action, and legal measures will also be pursued. There will be no leniency regarding cyberbullying or misinformation in the Ducsu and hall union elections.”