Ducsu polls: No exemption for cybercrimes

Incidents of cyber bullying targetting female candidates, says the public relations office

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 04:16 PM

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union election commission has announced that no exemption will be given in cases of cyber-related crimes.

This information was conveyed by the university’s public relations office on Thursday.

According to the information provided, during the election campaign there have been attempts at cyber bullying and character assassination based on past activities. Incidents of cyber bullying have also occurred in different ways against female candidates in particular, which goes against human rights.

The public relations office further stated that if such allegations are proven against anyone, strict action will be taken through the Ducsu code of conduct taskforce and the cyber control cell. Returning officers have clearly stated that no exemption will be given regarding cyber bullying or misinformation centering the Ducsu and hall union elections.

Topics:

DucsuDucsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
