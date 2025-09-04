EC Abdur Rahmanel: Will not tolerate any irregularities in elections

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud on Thursday said that cooperation from journalists is extremely important to ensure transparent elections and reiterated the Election Commission's firm stance against any form of wrongdoing during elections.

"We will not tolerate any irregularities in the elections. We may make mistakes, but we will not condone injustice," he said.

He made these remarks while exchanging views with members of the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) at the Election Commission Building in the capital's Agargaon.

At the event, RFED President Kazi Emad Uddin (Zebel) presented a number of proposals to amendment the draft Policy Guidelines 2025 for Journalists and Media Professionals Covering Elections.

Abdur Rahmanel Masud said: "We want to make it easier for journalists to work during elections. We will not tolerate any wrongdoing - Insha'Allah. Mistakes may happen, but there will be no room for injustice. Therefore, we seek your (journalists) support."

He assured that the proposed amendments to the draft policy will be reviewed carefully and whatever best serves transparency, fairness, fair election and the public interest will be adopted.

"We will do what ensures a fair and transparent election," he added.

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar said: "None of us can claim to fully possess the position of trust. I don't claim to be in a position of complete credibility and I don't believe you can either. This crisis of trust is a national challenge."

He emphasized the need for collaboration among all stakeholders to restore public confidence.

"To hold a good election, we must work together. I believe that further discussions, analysis, and experience-sharing - including from the field - will help us make better decisions. The risk of error is reduced when decisions are made collectively," he said.

He added: "Since we all share the same goal, I believe these matters can be resolved through dialogue."

Kazi Emad Uddin (Zebel) stressed that all information related to the electoral process - from candidacy to the announcement of results - should remain accessible to journalists.