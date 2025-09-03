Ducsu election campaign draws mixed reactions from hall students

Dhaka University students have expressed mixed reactions to the ongoing campaign ahead of the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election. Candidates have been using various methods to reach out: some are campaigning through Facebook, others are distributing leaflets, and a few have designed leaflets resembling banknotes with their photographs and ballot numbers. Many are also visiting residential halls to speak directly with students.

On Tuesday, a visit to several residential halls of Dhaka University revealed both enthusiasm and concern among students regarding the electioneering.

Mohiuddin Iqbal, a resident of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall, said: “I think it is not right to try to enter rooms after 10pm or once doors are shut. Since there are many candidates, and a single candidate may visit one room several times along with their activists, the number is not small. A hall room is a private space for students. Elections are a public matter. Campaigning in this way disrupts our privacy. Even if we consider 500 candidates, if each comes seven times in seven days, just think about the condition of a room. Out of courtesy, I speak with them, but it wastes both my time and privacy.”

On the other hand, Rafat Taha, a resident of Bijoy Ekattor Hall, said: “There is no reason to be annoyed with campaigning. This Ducsu is not like previous ones, where the winners were predetermined. I think this Ducsu will open doors of opportunity for the next ones. The campaigns this time are different. Many are using creative methods – some leaflets are designed like banknotes, some like postage stamps, and some even as letters. I think overall, this Ducsu is very important for the future.”

Falguni Ahmed, a resident student of Ruqayyah Hall, said: “Campus does not always have this kind of atmosphere. It is only for a short while. This enthusiasm is rare. With the candidates I have spoken to, I tried to see their manifestos and listen to their pledges. As students, I think we should be a bit more responsible.”

Tanbir Al Hadi Mayed, assistant general secretary candidate for the central students' union backed by Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal, said: “As candidates, we must campaign, but we should also be responsible. Suddenly entering rooms or waking students up at night for campaigning is never acceptable. Sometimes, if students are not in the room, we leave leaflets at the door so that no one is disturbed. I think candidates should reach out to students, but not in a way that causes irritation.”

Armanul Haque, candidate for assistant general secretary of the central students' union of Binirman Parshad, said: “There are nearly 1,800 candidates in this Ducsu election, which shows how interested students are. Campaigning is a double responsibility – students need to study, but as candidates, we also need to meet everyone. Some are even filming while campaigning, which many students see negatively. I think it would be best if the Ducsu Election Commission had created an official system for campaigns. Campaigning costs us a fair amount. If the administration had provided boards in each hall or at central points of the university, we would not need to go door to door repeatedly. A proper roadmap for campaigning would have been ideal.”

Boby Biswas, a member candidate from the Sotontro Shikkharthi Oikko for the central union, said: “I have heard complaints about candidates suddenly entering students’ rooms. I never enter a room without knocking. Often, students are not inside, so I campaign with those I can reach easily. I think candidates must act responsibly. We should not be the reason for anyone’s annoyance.”