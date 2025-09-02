DU bans outsiders from residential halls starting Tuesday

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Election Commission has imposed a ban on outsiders or guests staying in the university’s residential halls from Tuesday.

The authorities have instructed that, ahead of the Ducsu and hall union elections, only valid students will be allowed to stay in the halls.

The matter was announced on Tuesday through a notice signed by Chief Returning Officer of the Ducsu and Hall Union Election Commission, Professor Dr Md Jasim Uddin.

The Dhaka University authorities on August 30 announced suspension of classes and examinations from September 7 to September 10 ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

All kinds of classes and exams will be adjourned till September 10 since September 7 following the Ducsu election, said a notice issued by DU Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed.

Notably, the Ducsu polls are set for September 7, with 471 candidates contesting across central and hall-level positions. The final list includes 45 candidates for vice president, 19 for general secretary, and 25 for assistant general secretary. Other posts see competition ranging from 9 to 17 candidates, with the 13-member posts attracting 217 contenders.