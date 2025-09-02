Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DU bans outsiders from residential halls starting Tuesday

Only valid students allowed in halls from Tuesday for Ducsu election

Logo of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 01:11 PM

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Election Commission has imposed a ban on outsiders or guests staying in the university’s residential halls from Tuesday.

The authorities have instructed that, ahead of the Ducsu and hall union elections, only valid students will be allowed to stay in the halls.

The matter was announced on Tuesday through a notice signed by Chief Returning Officer of the Ducsu and Hall Union Election Commission, Professor Dr Md Jasim Uddin.

The Dhaka University authorities on August 30 announced suspension of classes and examinations from September 7 to September 10 ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

All kinds of classes and exams will be adjourned till September 10 since September 7 following the Ducsu election, said a notice issued by DU Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed.

Notably, the Ducsu polls are set for September 7, with 471 candidates contesting across central and hall-level positions. The final list includes 45 candidates for vice president, 19 for general secretary, and 25 for assistant general secretary. Other posts see competition ranging from 9 to 17 candidates, with the 13-member posts attracting 217 contenders.

Topics:

Ducsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
Read More

Chamber judge lifts HC stay on Ducsu election

High Court stays Ducsu polls

Ducsu polls: Classes, exams suspended for 4 days from Sept 7

Ex-minister Latif Siddique, others taken into police custody

Ducsu: First manifesto announced by Chhatra Dal

Ducsu VP candidate Jalal lands in jail in attempted murder case

Latest News

DSCC to take action against markets without licence

After 33 years, JU abuzz with Jucsu election fever

Religious adviser visits CMCH to check on injured CU students

Mirza Fakhrul visits Nur at DMCH

BAU students block rail tracks for second day over six demands

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x