National consultation calls for disability-inclusive polls

The Bangladesh Election Commission, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Sightsavers, on Sunday organized a consultation titled “National Consultation on the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in the Electoral Process”.

The event aimed to promote accessible and inclusive elections for persons with disabilities.

Despite over 3 million registered voters with disabilities, only about 10% are estimated to have been able to cast their vote.

The consultation, held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC), brought together policymakers, election officials, organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), civil society, and development partners to discuss practical solutions.

These included barrier-free polling centers, priority queues, trained security personnel, accessible information formats, and active engagement of OPDs in election monitoring.

Speaking as the chief guest, Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah Brig Gen (Retd), election commissioner, said: “Ensuring the participation of persons with disabilities is fundamental to building an inclusive democracy. The Election Commission is committed to removing barriers with practical solutions so every citizen can vote with dignity.”

Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, added: “Accessibility is not only a matter of rights but of effective governance. We are committed to making polling centers more accessible and ensuring a smooth voting experience for persons with disabilities.”

Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh resident representative, said: “Every polling station must be accessible because the right to vote cannot be realized if physical barriers stand in the way. Through our BALLOT and Democratic Reforms through Inclusive Participation in Bangladesh (DRIP) projects, we are supporting measures to strengthen participatory governance, transparency, and inclusiveness; build the capacity of election officials; and ensure that voter education reaches all citizens in accessible formats.”

Alberto Giovanetti, counsellor and head of Political, Economic and Communications Affairs, Embassy of Switzerland, and Paolo Castro Neiderstam, first secretary – Human Rights, Democracy and Gender Equality, Embassy of Sweden, reinforced their support for advancing disability-inclusive elections.

A joint keynote was delivered by Ayon Debnath, campaign adviser, Sightsavers, and Salma Mahbub, founder and general secretary, B-SCAN, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Asim Dio, advocacy and networking specialist, UNDP Bangladesh.

Amrita Rejina Rozario, country director, Sightsavers, and Anowarul Haq, deputy resident representative (oic), UNDP, also spoke at the event.

The national consultation was organized under the BALLOT and DRIP projects, implemented by UNDP Bangladesh in partnership with the Bangladesh Election Commission.

The initiative aims to promote inclusive, accessible, and participatory electoral processes for all citizens, especially persons with disabilities. These initiatives are supported by development partners including UN Women, Unesco, the Embassy of Switzerland, the Embassy of Sweden, Australian Aid, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK), and the government of Japan, reflecting a shared commitment to democratic governance that leaves no one behind.