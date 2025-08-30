Shafiqul: No force can stop election before Feb 15

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said the national election will be held in the first half of February and no force will be able to prevent it.

“We are saying firmly that the election will be held in the first half of February. There is no force that can stop it,” he told journalists at a briefing in front of Jamuna on Saturday afternoon

Shafiqul also said: “The election will definitely be held before February 15, within the first half of February. No kind of conspiracy will be able to halt it.”

Asked whether the environment was suitable for holding elections amid political instability, he replied, “You can collect statistics from the police headquarters. Compare the law-and-order statistics with last year’s to see whether the situation has deteriorated.

“We have already instructed the police to provide regular statistics. We believe that there is a sufficient environment to hold the upcoming election. The election will be in the first half of February.”