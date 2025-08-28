Jamaat secretary terms EC’s roadmap ‘misleading’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar has termed the Election Commission’s (EC) newly announced roadmap “conventional and somewhat misleading.”

In an instant reaction on Thursday night, he said, “The roadmap announced by the Election Commission is conventional and somewhat misleading.”

He said the nation expected the parliamentary election, scheduled for February next year, to be free, fair, and acceptable. But the method of holding the polls has not yet been determined. Even the legal basis of the July National Charter and its implementation process have not been finalised. “In such a situation, this roadmap is immature and partial. It does not reflect the expectations of the people,” he added.

Parwar said: “We believe that to restore democracy in line with the spirit of the July Revolution, the legal basis of the July National Charter and its implementation process should have been finalised before announcing the roadmap.”