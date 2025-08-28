Thursday, August 28, 2025

Jamaat secretary terms EC’s roadmap ‘misleading’

He added that the EC should have finalized the legal basis and implementation of the July Charter before announcing the roadmap

File Image of General Professor Mia Golam Porwar
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 10:01 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar has termed the Election Commission’s (EC) newly announced roadmap “conventional and somewhat misleading.”

In an instant reaction on Thursday night, he said, “The roadmap announced by the Election Commission is conventional and somewhat misleading.”

He said the nation expected the parliamentary election, scheduled for February next year, to be free, fair, and acceptable. But the method of holding the polls has not yet been determined. Even the legal basis of the July National Charter and its implementation process have not been finalised. “In such a situation, this roadmap is immature and partial. It does not reflect the expectations of the people,” he added.

Parwar said: “We believe that to restore democracy in line with the spirit of the July Revolution, the legal basis of the July National Charter and its implementation process should have been finalised before announcing the roadmap.”

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiBangladesh election
