EC announces roadmap for 13th national parliamentary polls

The Election Commission on Thursday unveiled the electoral action plan setting timelines to complete all necessary measures to arrange the 13th parliamentary election before Ramadan in February 2026.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed rolled out the action plan at a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban in the afternoon.

In the action plan, timeframes were set for different election preparatory works like preparation of the electoral rolls, registration of new political parties, delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, updating the guidelines for observers and journalists, printing of election manual, directives, poster and identity cards, carrying out training activities, making translucent ballot boxes and election materials ready, preparation of election budget, installation of polling stations, law and order related issues, and announcement of election results.

The action plan outlines how to hold the election before the next Ramadan (February 2026), in line with the directive sent by the office of the chief adviser, the EC secretary said.

“We were told through a letter from the Chief Adviser's Office to arrange the election before the next Ramadan (February 2026).... So, we are today informing you of our action plan. Targeting the next national election, we’ve prepared our action plan by dividing these (our actions) into 24 sections by and large,” he said.

But no specific timeframe was there in the action plan for the announcement of the election schedule.

According to the action plan, the dialogues with stakeholders, including political parties, civil society members, media personnel, observers, election experts and students from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, will begin in the last week of September and complete the talks within the next 1.5 months.

Besides, the final electoral rolls will be published on November 30, amendments to different electoral laws, rules and guidelines to be completed by September 30, awarding registration to new political parties will be completed by September 30, the gazette of final delimitation of parliamentary constituencies will be published by September 15.

The printing of election manuals, directives, poster and identity cards by November 15, making translucent ballot boxes and election materials usable by November 30 and the draft of polling stations will be disclosed on September 10 and the gazette of the final polling stations will be published 25 days before the voting day.