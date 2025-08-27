EC begins final round of hearings on re-demarcation of JS seats

The Election Commission (EC) is holding the final round of hearings on Wednesday on objections raised regarding the re-demarcation of parliamentary seats in key regions ahead of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

The hearing began this morning at 10am at the EC Bhaban in Agargaon, with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin in the chair.

Election Commissioners and the EC Secretariat's Secretary are also participating in the proceedings.

From 10am to 11:30am, the EC heard objections concerning the revised boundaries of constituencies in Panchagarh 1, 2, Rangpur 1, Kurigram 4, Sirajganj 2, 5, and 6, and Pabna 1.

During the session, applicants and their legal representatives presented their arguments regarding the boundary changes.

The commission assured that all claims would be addressed impartially, adhering strictly to legal provisions and regulations.

Later in the day, from 2:30pm to 5pm, the EC will continue with hearings on the revised boundaries of constituencies in Tangail 6, Jamalpur 2, Kishoreganj 1, Sylhet 1, Faridpur 1 and 4, Madaripur 2 and 3, and Shariatpur 2 and 3.

This final round follows several days of hearings.

On Tuesday, the EC addressed claims and objections related to 28 constituencies across six districts in the Dhaka region, hearing a total of 309 applications with 259 objections and 50 suggestions.

On Sunday, the first day of hearings, the EC resolved claims regarding the newly redrawn boundaries in 18 constituencies in the Cumilla region, processing a total of 811 applications, including 429 objections and 382 suggestions.

The second round of hearings on Monday focused on the constituencies in the Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong regions, with 513 applications reviewed.

At the start of the hearings on Sunday, CEC A M M Nasir Uddin said the impartiality of the process, stating: "We have worked impartially and professionally, adhering to legal provisions to allow the submission of claims and objections concerning the draft boundaries. Your applications have been taken into consideration and now is the time to present your logical points during the hearings".

As of August 10, the EC had received a total of 1,760 applications regarding the boundaries of 83 constituencies.

After the hearings conclude, the EC will publish the final verdicts on the boundary adjustments.

The Commission is expected to finalize the boundaries and issue the gazette notification for all 300 constituencies by September.