Ducsu polls: Army to be deployed as striking force

Metro rail station inside Dhaka University will close on election day

File image of Bangladesh Army. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 02:07 PM

Bangladesh Army will be deployed on the Dhaka University (DU) campus as a striking force during the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

On Tuesday, Chief Returning Officer of the Ducsu election, Professor Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, confirmed the matter. Army members will cordon off polling centres during vote counting. The decision was taken at a meeting with the returning officers.

The chief returning officer said the army will remain as a striking force at the seven main entry points of Dhaka University on polling day. After voting ends, the army will cordon off the centres until the results are announced, so that no outsiders can enter.

Professor Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin also said that the metro rail station inside DU will remain closed on polling day. From seven days before the election, no outsiders will be allowed to stay in the halls.

Ducsu election is scheduled to take place on September 9.

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyDucsuDhaka University (DU)
