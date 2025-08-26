EC begins hearing on demarcation objections of Dhaka constituencies

As part of preparations for the 13th national parliamentary election, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday morning began hearings on objections regarding the re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies for the Dhaka region, marking the third day of such hearings.

The hearing started at 10am on Manikganj 1, 2 and 3 followed by Narsingdi 4 and 5, and Narayanganj 3, 4 and 5, which is expected to continue till 12:30pm in the auditorium of the EC Building in the capital's Agargaon.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin is chairing the hearing, which will continue until 5pm. Election commissioners and the secretary of the EC Secretariat are also taking part in the hearing.

Besides, hearings will be held for Dhaka 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 15, 16, 18 and 19 constituencies from 2:30pm to 5pm.

Lawyers are representing the applicants in the hearings regarding claims and objections to the re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies. In addition, applicants themselves are also participating in the hearings. The EC is listening to both sides and assuring a neutral resolution in accordance with the law and regulations.

On Wednesday, hearings will be held on objections from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Faridpur, and Sylhet regions. On that day, from 10am to 12:30pm, hearings will be held for Panchagarh 1, 2, Rangpur 1, Kurigram-4, Sirajganj 2, 5, 6, and Pabna 1. From 2:30pm to 5pm, hearings will be held on Tangail 6, Jamalpur 2, Kishoreganj 1, Sylhet 1, Faridpur 1, 4, Madaripur-2, 3, and Shariatpur-2 and 3 constituencies.

After the hearing, the EC's legal wing will brief the verdicts.

Earlier on August 10, some 1,760 claims and objections regarding the boundaries of a total of 83 constituencies were submitted to the EC. The commission will resolve those and will announce the final boundaries of the constituencies.