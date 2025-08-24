EC begins hearing on objections to parliamentary seat boundaries

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday began hearing on objections to the boundaries of the parliamentary constituencies ahead of 13th national elections.

The EC held a hearing at the auditorium of Nirbachan Bhaban in city's Agargaon area with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin in the chair.

The election commissioners and the EC secretary were present during the hearing.

At the beginning of the hearing, AMM Nasir Uddin said: "We have tried to work impartially with professionalism. As per the law, there have been scopes to raise objections to the draft boundaries. We have taken your applications into consideration. Logical issues now will be presented in the hearings."

The EC is hearing on the claims and objections of Comilla region on the first day.

According to the schedule mentioned in the EC's notification, hearing on Brahmanbaria constituency-2, 3 and 5 was held from 12pm to 1:30pm. Hearing on Comilla-6, 9, 10 and 11 constituencies will be held From 2:30pm to 3:30pm, while hearing on Noakhali-1, 2, 4 and 5, Chandpur-2 and 3, Feni-3, Lakshmipur-2 and 3 constituencies from 3:30pm to 5pm.

On Monday, the hearing will be held for Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong regions.

On Monday, from 10am to 12:30pm, hearings on Satkhira-3,4, Jessore-3,6, Bagerhat-1,2 and 3; from 2:30pm to 5pm, Jhalokati-1, Barguna-1,2, Pirojpur-1,2,3, Chittagong-3,5,8,19, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban constituencies will be held.

On Tuesday, the hearing will be held for Dhaka region. On that day, from 10am to 12:30pm, the hearing on Manikganj-1,2,3, Narsingdi-4,5, Narayanganj-3,4,5; from 2:30pm to 5pm, Dhaka-1,2,3,4,5,6,7,10,14,15,16,18 and 19 constituencies will be held.

On Wednesday, the claims and objections of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Faridpur and Sylhet regions will be heard. On that day, from 10am to 12:30pm, hearings on Panchagarh-1,2, Rangpur-1, Kurigram-4, Sirajganj-2,5,6, Pabna-1; from 2:30pm to 5pm, Tangail-6, Jamalpur-2, Kishoreganj-1, Sylhet-1, Faridpur-1,4, Madaripur-2,3, Shariatpur-2 and 3 constituencies will be held.

After the hearing, the EC's legal wing inform about its verdict.

As of August 10, some 1,760 claims and objections regarding the boundaries of a total of 83 constituencies were submitted to the EC. The Commission will resolve those and will announce the final boundaries of the constituencies.