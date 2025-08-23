Home adviser: Preparations underway for upcoming national election

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) on Saturday said that all necessary preparations are being undertaken for the upcoming national parliamentary election, in line with the timeline announced by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"We're preparing for the election in the way it needs to be done. We will have no difficulty in preparing for the election scheduled for next February," he said.

The adviser added: "Now the people, political parties, and the media are all election-focused. No conspiracy will succeed in disrupting this."

Jahangir Alam, also the adviser of the Ministry of Agriculture, made these remarks after visiting the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation's (BADC) cold storage, central seed testing laboratory, and vegetable seed processing center.

In response to a question regarding the price of vegetables in the market, the adviser said that vegetable prices have increased slightly due to crop damage caused by rain.

However, the price of potatoes in the market is low, he added.

He continued that if agricultural research is strengthened, there will no longer be a need to import seed potatoes from abroad, and production costs will decrease further.

The adviser said that the government will procure potatoes and fix a price to ensure a fair return to farmers.

In response to another query regarding the recovery of looted weapons, he said that law enforcement agencies are working to recover the looted arms, which is an ongoing process.

The adviser said that compared to the past, the border is now much more secure, and people living in border areas are also more aware.

He added that, in the past, people could not express their opinions freely, but now they are able to write a lot of things on social media platforms like Facebook.