CEC warns against dwelling on polling centre takeovers

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin during a meeting with election officials of the Rajshahi region on Saturday, advised moving past the history of capturing polling centres.

He said, “Those dreaming of capturing ballot boxes will see their dreams shattered. Those who want to win elections by brandishing weapons will get bad news. Forget the history of capturing polling centres. If you intend to seize ballot boxes, please come to your senses. We will take a strict stance. They have seen the kite, but not the trap; this time they will see the trap. If irregularities occur at any polling centre, the entire election of that constituency will be canceled.”

He made these remarks as the chief guest at a views-exchange meeting with election officials of the Rajshahi region regarding the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, held at the hall room of the Rajshahi Regional Public Administration Training Centre (RPATC) at 11:30am on Saturday.

The meeting was presided over by Rajshahi Regional Election Officer Delwar Hossain.

He said: “I have taken charge as the Chief Election Commissioner at a crucial time for the country. The future direction of the country depends on this election. Will we walk the path of democracy or not—that will be determined by this election. This is a very important election. The entire nation and history are watching us. We at the Election Commission are not guided by any political statements. We do not want to get involved in politics. Our job is to organize the election as the government has instructed us. We will stay within our responsibilities and will not enter political debates.”

Regarding election preparations, he said: “We are fully preparing for a free, fair, and acceptable election. We have completed almost all preparations for this parliamentary election. A major task was updating the voter list. We deployed over 77,000 people for this work. They were trained first, then sent into the field. We updated the list door-to-door, identified deceased voters, and removed them. We also identified eligible voters who were not on the list. Altogether, the voter list has been mostly updated. After some corrections, you will get the final list.”

About the debate on election methods, the commissioner said: “The proportional representation (PR) system is not in the constitution. We cannot go beyond the Constitution. Political parties are debating this, but I do not want to get involved. If the law changes, then it will be implemented. We are working to include the army under law enforcement forces instead of keeping them as a striking force only. We have already taken steps to include the army in the definition of law enforcement forces.”

He said he would resign if the current government pressured him: “The government has not pressured me about the election so far. If they do, I will resign; I will not remain in this chair.”

Regarding the Awami League, he said: “At this moment, they have no political activities. Their trial is ongoing. Until the trial is over, they cannot take part in the election. Let’s see what the verdict says.”

Warning illegal arms holders, the CEC said: “The campaign to recover illegal weapons is ongoing and will intensify before the election. Those intending to use arms to win votes will face serious consequences. The weapon recovery drive will continue.”

Asked whether election officials involved in past election fraud will be on duty for the 13th National Parliamentary Election, the CEC replied: “I have 5,700 officials. Where would I send them all? But those who were directly involved in fraud of their own accord will definitely not be assigned.”

He added: “We are more alert than you think. I believe the officers have seen the intentions of the authorities. They know this Election Commission is not biased. They want to work neutrally according to the law. Previously, governments influenced commissions, but we do not have that problem now.”

Asked about the current government’s position, CEC said: “This government has not interfered so far. Let me be clear the day the government pressures me to act as per its will, I will no longer stay in this chair. That is my guarantee.”

He added: “This time we have taken steps to include the army under the definition of law enforcement agencies. Previously, they were kept as a striking force only for show. But this time, they will be active. We will involve the army, navy, air force, coast guard—everyone will be included.”

Announcing the cancellation of votes for entire constituencies if irregularities occur, the CEC said: “We have provisions to cancel the entire constituency’s election if irregularities are found. We will cancel if anyone creates chaos in a polling centre. We have promised the nation a free, fair, and acceptable election, and we will do everything with neutrality and professionalism to ensure it.”

Expressing hope that law and order will improve before the election, he said: “Law and order will not be a problem. The government is very vigilant. All agencies involved in the election have been instructed by the chief adviser to complete preparations by December. Our home affairs adviser is working tirelessly to improve law and order.”

Regarding disagreements among political parties before the election, AMM Nasir Uddin said: “Whether all parties will participate or not, time will tell. I believe our political parties want the country’s welfare. At the end of the day, they will come to a position. The Awami League is prohibited from political activities until the trial ends. We must wait for the trial’s verdict. Until then, they cannot be involved in politics.”

On Saturday at 3:30pm, he will attend another views-exchange meeting at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner’s Office with administration and law enforcement officers as the chief guest regarding the 13th National Parliamentary Election. On Sunday at 8:30am, he will leave Rajshahi for Dhaka by air.