Ducsu election: Rise of new student forces threatens traditional wings

Traditional student wings at Dhaka University appear to be losing ground to newly formed organizations that emerged during and after the July uprising, raising questions about shifting power dynamics ahead of the upcoming DUCSU election.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), faced backlash after announcing its university hall committees.

Within 24 hours, students staged a midnight demonstration, forcing the university authorities to suspend all political activities in the dormitories on August 9. According to insiders, while general students led the protest, newly formed student wings, which became visible on campus during and after the post-July uprising, played a key role behind the scenes.

Earlier, agitating students had expelled leaders and activists of the recently banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ousted Awami League, from dormitories nearly two weeks before August 5, 2024.

Most left-wing student political parties, with historically strong presence at Dhaka University, are now largely confined to TSC and Modhur Canteen activities, lacking a firm foothold in dormitories. Meanwhile, newer student organizations, including Islami Chhatra Shibir, have established a strong presence both on campus and in the dormitories.

Amid this backdrop, the Dhaka University administration has formed a committee to draft a framework on student politics. The committee, led by Dean of Arts Faculty Dr Siddiqur Rahman Khan, is scheduled to meet 23 student organizations today, encompassing traditional party affiliates, post-uprising groups, and non-political platforms — a reflection of the complex political landscape at DU.

Who are the 23 student organizations at DU?

Dhaka University has a long history of student politics, with major shifts after the 1990 and 2024 uprisings. Progressive wings historically allied to ban Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jatiya Chhatra Samaj in 1990. Until the 2024 mass uprising, Islami Chhatra Shibir operated discreetly under social and cultural fronts, sometimes appearing alongside the banned Chhatra League. Post-July uprising, Islami Chhatra Shibir and its female wing, Islami Chattri Sangastha, became active publicly on campus.

Currently, several nationalist, religious, and right-wing student organizations are active at DU, preparing candidates for the upcoming Ducsu election. The last Ducsu election in 2019 saw Nurul Haque Nur elected vice president, while most posts were dominated by the banned Chhatra League, which now has little visible campus activity following the fall of the Hasina regime.

Nationalist student wing

Chhatra Dal, established in 1979, remains DU's largest active student organization. Led by President Ganesh Chandra Roy Shahosh and General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon, the organization recently faced criticism from fellow students after its hall committee announcements. Despite its sizeable presence, the wing has yet to declare its election strategy.

Islamist-oriented organizations

Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir (1977) resumed public operations post-hiatus; SM Farhad is DU unit president, Mohiuddin Khan general secretary. Islami Chhatra Andolon Bangladesh (1991) and Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Majlis (1990) are other active wings with campus leadership structures.

Left-wing student organizations

The left-wing movement remains historically significant but fragmented. Bangladesh Chhatra Union (1952) faces internal divisions, while Bangladesh Chhatra Federation (1985), Biplabi Chhatra Moitree (1980), Somajtantrik Chhatra Front (1984), and Democratic Student Council (2021) represent various factions and independent leftist groups.

Post-July uprising organizations

Several new groups emerged after the July 2024 uprising, including Bangladesh Democratic Student Council (2025), Swadhin Bangladesh Chhatra Sangsad (2024), Inqilab Manch (2024), Biplabi Chhatra Parishad (2024), Ekotar Bangladesh (2024), and Fyasibadbirodhi Oikko (2024).

Regional and issue-based organizations

Pahari Chhatra Parishad (1989) represents indigenous students from the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad (2018) and Bangladesh Chhatra Pakkha (2023) focus on rights and reform agendas.

Non-political and reform-oriented platforms

Platforms like Nirapad Bangladesh Chai, Parbatya Chattagram Chhatra Sangsad, Dhaka Bisshobidyaloyer Shikkharthider Odhikar Rokkhai, and Bisshobidyaloy Songskar Udyog focus on issue-based initiatives rather than political alignment.

As the Ducsu election approaches, the administration’s engagement with 23 diverse student organizations underscores the evolving dynamics at Dhaka University, highlighting the rise of new student wings challenging the traditional political order.