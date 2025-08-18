EC to hear objections on parliamentary constituency boundaries August 24

The Election Commission (EC) will hold hearings on objections to the draft boundaries of parliamentary constituencies from 24 to 27 August, ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary election.

The schedule was announced in a notification signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mahbub Alam Shah on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will preside, with four other commissioners and the EC Secretary present at the Agargaon headquarters in Dhaka.

The hearings will cover objections from all regions:

August 24: Comilla region, including Brahmanbaria, Comilla, Noakhali, Chandpur, Feni, and Lakshmipur constituencies.

August 25: Khulna, Barisal, and Chattogram regions, including Satkhira, Jessore, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Barguna, Pirojpur, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Rangamati, and Bandarban.

August 26: Dhaka region, including Manikganj, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, and Dhaka constituencies.

August 27: Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Faridpur, and Sylhet regions, including Panchagarh, Rangpur, Kurigram, Sirajganj, Pabna, Tangail, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Sylhet, Madaripur, and Shariatpur.

The EC will communicate decisions on objections to the relevant parties after the hearings.

As of August 10, a total of 1,760 objections were submitted regarding 83 constituencies. The EC had published draft boundaries for all 300 constituencies on 30 July. To balance voter numbers, Gazipur received an extra seat, bringing its total to six, while Bagerhat’s proposed seats were reduced from four to three.

EC Commissioner Anwarul Islam said, “The average voter per district is 420,500. Adding a seat applies to Gazipur, reducing one seat in Bagerhat restores parity. Both districts’ constituencies are affected; elsewhere, there is no issue. Adjustments were made in 39 constituencies.”

Previously, EC commissions have re-delineated constituencies before national elections: 10 before the 12th election, 25 in 2018, 87 before the 10th election in 2013, and 133 in 2008.