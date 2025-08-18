Chhatra Shibir announces panel for Ducsu polls

Ahead of the much-hyped Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election slated for September 9, Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing Chhatra Shibir on Monday announced a full 28-member panel, including women, indigenous people and students injured during the July Uprising.

Shibir announced the panel in front of the office of the chief returning officer at Senate Bhaban after collecting nomination forms.

Shibir’s central publication secretary and its former DU unit president Md Abu Shadik (Kayem) was named as vice president (VP) candidate.

Current president SM Farhad was announced as general secretary (GS), while unit secretary Mohiuddin Khan will vie for assistant GS and finance secretary Nurul Islam Sabbir will contest the election for literature and cultural secretary.

Jagannath Hall student Shorbomitra Chakma will contest it as a member candidate.

Among other positions, Fatema Tasnim Juma will run for Liberation War and Democratic Movement Secretary, Iqbal Haider for Science and Technology Secretary, and Umme Salma for Common Room, Reading Room and Cafeteria Secretary.

Khan Jasim, who lost an eye during the July uprising, was nominated for International Affairs Secretary.

Other nominees include Arman Hossain (Sports), Asif Abdullah (Student Transport), Shariful Islam Muaz (Social Service), Sajjad Hossain Khan (Research and Publication), Majharul Islam (Career Development), Abdullah Al Minhaj (Health and Environment), and Sakhawat Zakaria (Human Rights and Law).

During the Awami League’s last regime, Shibir reportedly carried out their activities secretly on the campus, but after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 last year, they emerged in public and claimed credit for their role during the uprising.