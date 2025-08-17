Sunday, August 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Fuad: We must organize elections above personal and party interests

Acknowledging the suffering of Rangpur's people, he said rarely meaningful action has been taken for them

Photo: BSS
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 02:34 PM

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) General Secretary Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad urged prioritizing the country over party or personal interests in organizing elections.

"In the Consensus Commission, we are all talking about a good election. There has been a mass uprising, 1,400 people have given their lives. Therefore, we all have to organize good elections for the state above personal and party interests," he said. 

Barrister Fuad made the remarks at a press conference at Sumi Community Center auditorium in Rangpur on Saturday. 

Highlighting the long-standing discrimination in the region, he said the people of Rangpur have long been victims, and those who acknowledge it often speak of it without taking action.

AB Party central organizing secretary Abdul Baset Marjan, assistant organizing secretary Abu Bakkar Siddique, Rangpur district member-secretary Md Enamul Haque, metropolitan convener Golzar Hossain, and member-secretary Mahbubar Rahman were present at the event.

