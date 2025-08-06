How political parties reacted to February election announcement

Several political parties have welcomed Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus’s announcement on Tuesday regarding the 13th national parliamentary election to be held before Ramadan in February.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the major political forces, expressed support for both the July Declaration and the reaffirmation of the election timeline.

Meanwhile, some believe that the election could still be organized by December.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday night, Yunus said: “Our final responsibility is to organize the election. With this announcement on this momentous day, we now enter the final and most crucial phase. We will now begin the process of handing over power to an elected government.”

Earlier in June, following a widely discussed meeting in London with BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, a joint statement also hinted at elections in February.

Prior to this, the chief adviser had indicated the possibility of holding elections in April 2026, depending on the situation.

BNP, AB Party and others welcome announcement

In a statement to journalists in Gulshan, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said: “The chief adviser has made two significant announcements — the July Declaration and the official election announcement. We welcome both. We remain committed to granting constitutional and state recognition to the provisions of the July Declaration, as we have pledged earlier.”

Gonotontro Moncho leader Saiful Haque said: “We welcome the clear announcement made by the chief adviser regarding the election. Now it is up to the Election Commission to take the next steps. They will announce the exact date and schedule, which I believe is unlikely before December.”

The general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers' Party said: “This announcement was needed as political guidance from the government. Now that the chief adviser has spoken, the Election Commission will feel assured. The political indecision, mistrust and uncertainty that prevailed among parties will largely be resolved. This will also help bridge the psychological gap between the government and opposition.”

AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju said: “We welcome the declaration of elections before Ramadan. However, the election must be conducted based on the July Declaration and accompanied by visible justice and a conducive environment for fair elections.”

BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku simply commented: “He is keeping his word.”

Islamic Democratic Party Chairman MA Awal said: “The people of the country are eagerly waiting to cast their votes. Today’s announcement by the chief adviser is positive. It will end the state of indecision surrounding the election and help political parties prepare accordingly.”

He added: “We believe the nation will now be able to vote in a celebratory mood. The government and administration must ensure that people are able to vote freely, unlike in the past.”

CPB calls for neutral interim government

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince told Bangla Tribune: “This is a step forward. But we believe elections could still be held by December. It would have been more appropriate had the chief adviser officially communicated this to the Election Commission.”

He further said: “We also want to make it clear to the government that the election must be held under a non-partisan, neutral caretaker administration. The current government has already lost its neutrality, and the people want to know when such a neutral government will be formed.”

Jamaat and JaSaD

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said the party will officially respond to the chief adviser’s speech and the July Declaration on Wednesday. Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman will make a formal statement.

“I am not in a position to comment tonight,” he added.

JaSaD Office Secretary Sajjad Hossain said: “Our position remains unchanged — our party president Hasanul Haq Inu must be released before we consider elections. It is not yet time to discuss elections.”

Criticism over process of declaration

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mawlana Mamunul Haque expressed dissatisfaction with the process of the announcement.

Speaking to Bangla Tribune, he said: “We had assumed this timeline as the chief adviser had earlier mentioned February 2026. However, many parties are upset that the declaration was made following a discussion with one party leader only, without consulting others.”

NDM to hold celebratory rally

Bobby Hajjaj’s National Democratic Movement (NDM) will organize a celebratory procession on Wednesday at 3pm, starting from the party’s metropolitan office in Malibagh to the National Press Club, welcoming the chief adviser’s announcement of a definitive election timeline.

This was confirmed by the party’s office secretary, Jabedur Rahman.