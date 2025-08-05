Yunus to ask EC to hold election in February, before Ramadan

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said he would write to the Election Commission, asking it to organize the general election in February 2026, before Ramadan.

"Now it is time for us to fulfil our final duty: holding the election. Following this address on this momentous day, we will enter the final and most important chapter of our responsibility. We will begin the process of handing over power to an elected government," the chief adviser said in his address to the nation on Student-People Uprising Day.

Yunus added that on behalf of the interim government, he would send a letter to the chief election commissioner, requesting that the Election Commission organize the national election in February 2026, before the upcoming Ramadan.

"I ask all of you to pray that the election is held smoothly, so that all citizens of this country can move forward successfully in building a new Bangladesh. On behalf of the government, we will provide all necessary support to ensure that the election is fair, peaceful and festive.

"From tomorrow, we will begin our mental and institutional preparations to ensure that this election becomes memorable in the nation’s history, for its joyous spirit, for peace and order, for voter turnout, and for the atmosphere of harmony and sincerity."

In 2026, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of February 17.