Draft voter list likely on August 10, final list on August 31

With the upcoming national parliamentary election in sight, the Election Commission (EC) will publish a draft voter list on August 10 and after resolving claims and objections, the final voter list will be published on August 31.

A senior official of the commission, requesting anonymity, shared the information on Tuesday.

The official said the draft voter list will be published on August 10. "If anyone has any claims or objections, they will be allowed time until August 21. The final list will be published on August 31."

He added that due to the delayed amendment of the Voter List Act, the commission initially decided to publish a supplementary list.

However, since the amendment was made before its publication, the commission has now taken up the process of releasing a complete voter list ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election.

Earlier, on July 21, in a press briefing at the Election Commission headquarters, Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the EC Secretariat, said the draft list will soon be published, which includes more than 4.4 million new voters.

According to the latest updated figures, the total number of voters in the country currently stands at around 124 million.