Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Draft voter list likely on August 10, final list on August 31

According to the latest updated figures, the total number of voters in the country currently stands at around 124 million

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 04:40 PM

With the upcoming national parliamentary election in sight, the Election Commission (EC) will publish a draft voter list on August 10 and after resolving claims and objections, the final voter list will be published on August 31.

A senior official of the commission, requesting anonymity, shared the information on Tuesday.

The official said the draft voter list will be published on August 10. "If anyone has any claims or objections, they will be allowed time until August 21. The final list will be published on August 31."

He added that due to the delayed amendment of the Voter List Act, the commission initially decided to publish a supplementary list.

However, since the amendment was made before its publication, the commission has now taken up the process of releasing a complete voter list ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election.

Earlier, on July 21, in a press briefing at the Election Commission headquarters, Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the EC Secretariat, said the draft list will soon be published, which includes more than 4.4 million new voters.

According to the latest updated figures, the total number of voters in the country currently stands at around 124 million.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
Read More

Asif says boat symbol retention ill-considered, urges EC to rethink decision

EC releases updated rules for election observers

Advisory Council clears key reforms on voter list, organ transplants, and investment authority

EC forms technical committee for constituency delimitation ahead of polls

Why the EC removed the boat symbol from its website

EC granted approval to begin voter registration in five more countries

Latest News

WaterAid unveils findings on Wash, AMR strategies through interventions

Salehuddin: Govt agencies will no longer receive state land at token prices

NCP seeks legal framework for July Charter ahead of election

Israel’s war on Gaza claims 60,034 Palestinian lives

Asif Nazrul: Awami League's July crackdown worse than 1971 atrocities

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x