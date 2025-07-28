Govt to train 150,000 police for election duty from September

The government will arrange a three-month-long training for 150,000 members of the police on election duties starting from September next.

Besides, 60,000 members of the army will also be deployed during the election period to help maintain law and order and ensure voter safety, said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Earlier in the day, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired a key review meeting at the state guest house Jamuna to assess the law-and-order situation and the preparedness of law enforcement agencies ahead of the upcoming national election.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy, Alam said the meeting discussed the preparations of police ahead of the election.

“The inspector general of police informed the meeting that 150,000 police personnel will receive specialized election-related training starting next month,” he said.

Alam said the training will take place throughout September, October and November.