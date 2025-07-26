CEC: Electiont to be held under existing system until constitution is amended

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin while speaking with journalists on Saturday said that until the constitution was amended, elections would be held in the same manner as in previous years.

CEC has said that conducting a fair election involves numerous challenges. “We are facing new and evolving challenges. The biggest challenge is public trust. It is essential to restore people’s confidence in the Election Commission and the electoral process,” he said.

“The second challenge is bringing voters back to the polling centers. Many have lost interest due to not being able to vote in the past, so encouraging voter turnout is a major challenge.”

He further said: “Until the constitution is amended, elections will be held in the same manner as in previous years.” He mentioned that the election schedule will be announced two months before the election, at which time details such as the date and nomination procedures will be made public.

The commissioner made these remarks while speaking with journalists on Saturday at 10am, before attending a discussion meeting with the Khulna Election Commission and various administrative officials.

Present at the event were Khulna Regional Election Officer Faisal Kader, Khulna District Election Officer Farazi Benjir Ahmed, and other officials.

The CEC also said that reforms are being carried out as much as possible ahead of the election. A new challenge that has emerged is the misuse of technology.

One key issue is the unchecked spread of misinformation on social media. He pointed out that the use of AI has become a major challenge, with speeches being copied exactly and presented as someone else's.

Both local and international expert teams are working on this issue. “In the modern era, this is more dangerous than a weapon,” he said, calling it a serious problem for holding fair elections.

He urged media professionals to refrain from spreading misinformation and sought their full cooperation. “We are committed to holding fair elections. If the elections are not credible, the country's future will be in darkness,” he said.

The commissioner added that an election faces a wide range of challenges. “We are working to restore public confidence in the Election Commission and to bring voters back to the polling booths.”