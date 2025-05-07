EC to begin constituency delimitation with initial focus on 61 seats

The Election Commission (EC) is set to begin the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, initially focusing on 61 seats following the submission of over 400 applications requesting changes in demarcation.

“As of Wednesday, a total of 405 to 406 applications concerning 61 parliamentary constituencies have been received. These 61 seats will be our primary observations,” EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters at his office in the capital.

He said, the number of constituencies could change as the process unfolds. “The number may increase or decrease since some of the 61 are interrelated with other constituencies, and not all applications may be so logical. So, it would not be right to confirm the exact number in advance,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Advisory Council approved the final draft of the National Parliament Constituency Delimitation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which proposes amending Article 8(3) of the existing law, as sought by the EC.

Regarding the proposed ordinance, Akhtar Ahmed said the EC will begin the delimitation work once the gazette notification is issued. “We are now sorting the application and will be able to resolve the applications promptly.”

Akhtar Ahmed said the EC will still continue accepting new ones related to constituency demarcation.

Asked about the timeframe to complete the delimitation task, the EC secretary said: “It is too premature to comment about the timeline now.”